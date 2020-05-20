Auckland train station to shut for four years as CRL work finally gets started after lockdown delays

Auckland Transport is closing a station and a railway crossing for four years to make way for work on the City Rail Link.

An artist's impression of the completed Mt Eden train station. Source: Supplied

The crossing on Porters Avenue will be closed to vehicles on May 29 and the adjoining Mt Eden station on July 11.

The closures, which were delayed by the Covid-19 lockdown, will last until 2024, when the City Rail Link is due to be completed.

Other train services will not be affected.

"Building a temporary station was also investigated but there was not enough room inside our construction zone," said Dale Burtenshaw, a deputy project director for Link Alliance, which is building the stations and tunnels for the City Rail Link.

To fill the gap, Auckland Transport will run a new free bus service between Kingsland and Newmarket from 5 July, running every 15 minutes from 7am to 7pm.

The Mt Eden station redevelopment will include two new tracks, and a trench to connect them with the rail link tunnels.