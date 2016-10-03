Auckland train services cancelled following incident at Middlemore Hospital

Trains across the Eastern and Southern lines have been delayed or cancelled after emergency services were called to the scene, Auckland Transport said on Twitter.



Southern line services are currently operating to a 20-minute timetable and will be using platform 2 at Middlemore train station for travel towards Britomart and Papakura, AT said. Eastern line services will finish at Otahuhu.



Replacement buses will operate between Otahuhu and Manukau.