TODAY |

Auckland train services cancelled following incident at Middlemore Hospital

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Transport
Auckland

Trains across Auckland's Eastern and Southern lines have been affected following an incident at Middlemore Hospital.

Trains across the Eastern and Southern lines have been delayed or cancelled after emergency services were called to the scene, Auckland Transport said on Twitter.

Southern line services are currently operating to a 20-minute timetable and will be using platform 2 at Middlemore train station for travel towards Britomart and Papakura, AT said. Eastern line services will finish at Otahuhu.

Replacement buses will operate between Otahuhu and Manukau.

Normal services will resume at 2pm. 

Scheduled buses are accepting all train tickets and AT Hop cards.
 

Source: istock.com
More From
New Zealand
Transport
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:24
'I'm not happy' – Diamonds coach angry over Kayla Cullen's Australian switch
2
Mourners in Ireland laugh, cry as man plays final prank from beyond the grave
3
Mum of disabled boy injured at kindy: 'It is heartbreaking'
4
National's 'Sroubrek 2.0' outrage over repeat drink driver backfires
5
Live stream: Celebration of life for cancer care reform activist Blair Vining
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Auckland Council issues warning after spate of recycling truck fires over past month
00:21

Police confirm body found in Auckland Harbour as missing man
06:25

Lululemon's response to Bangladesh abuse allegations 'not good enough' - Tearfund NZ

01:58

Police union warns businessmen who accept cash payments from gangs - 'You're just as bad'