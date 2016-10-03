Auckland train disruptions start tomorrow

Train services on the eastern, southern and western line will be running at a reduced frequency as the Rail and Maritime Transport Union (RMTU) take industrial action from February 26 to March 16.

Source: istock.com

Auckland Transport and Transdev say that they have developed a temporary timetable to minimise disruption and provide consistent rail services on these lines during the next three weeks.

Southern, western and eastern line weekday peak train services will run at 20-minute intervals, with inter-peak and off-peak services running as normal.

Many trains will run with six cars - which can hold 900 passengers - to help reduce impact.