Auckland tradies pull together to build a house for Cure Kids

Doing anything to your home can be a costly experience so imagine a fairytale world where any tradesperson you could think of came to your house and donated their time and equipment.

That's what happened when a group of Auckland tradies got together to build a house for Cure Kids.



It's an entire home built by the charity of tradespeople to help one little boy who in turn is going to help a lot of children around him.

Corrin has a condition which affects his genes – a rare condition with only 40 reported cases around the world.

His dad, John is the project manager for the build.

John and Corrin went to his bosses at Landmark Homes on Auckland’s North Shore and before they knew it, the Building Hope Project started coming together.

An entire house for a charity that’s being built for charity - all the $22,000 worth of electrical work donated for free.

Another tradie, Paul, provided the windows.

Every possible provider has come together to donate time, equipment and appliances.

"Yeah everyone has done it if not for free then for cost so everyone is gunning for the maximum value we can give to Cure Kids," says John.

Because on Red Nose Day, September 27th, the house is going to Auction for the charity, where the proceeds will be donated.