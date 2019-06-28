TODAY |

Auckland tradies pull together to build a house for Cure Kids

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand

Doing anything to your home can be a costly experience so imagine a fairytale world where any tradesperson you could think of came to your house and donated their time and equipment.

That's what happened when a group of Auckland tradies got together to build a house for Cure Kids. 

It's an entire home built by the charity of tradespeople to help one little boy who in turn is going to help a lot of children around him.

Corrin has a condition which affects his genes – a rare condition with only 40 reported cases around the world.

His dad, John is the project manager for the build.

John and Corrin went to his bosses at Landmark Homes on Auckland’s North Shore and before they knew it, the Building Hope Project started coming together.

An entire house for a charity that’s being built for charity - all the $22,000 worth of electrical work donated for free.

Another tradie, Paul, provided the windows.

Every possible provider has come together to donate time, equipment and appliances.

"Yeah everyone has done it if not for free then for cost so everyone is gunning for the maximum value we can give to Cure Kids," says John.

Because on Red Nose Day, September 27th, the house is going to Auction for the charity, where the proceeds will be donated.


Your playlist will load after this ad

Every possible provider has come on board to donate time, equipment and appliances. Source: Seven Sharp
More From
New Zealand
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:10
Police were called to the incident at the intersection of Hinemoa St and Awatapu Drive.
Police deal with mass street brawl in Whakatāne
2
Pome’e wants to encourage women to “own who they are” and to “not be afraid of your own potential”.
'I'm pioneering for change' – Pasifika plus-size Sports Illustrated model Veronica Pome’e speaks on redefining being body positive
3
A thermometer shows the temperature in the bedroom is nine degrees
South Auckland family desperate to leave freezing Housing New Zealand home
4
Former All Black Luke is stepping into the outdoor adventure business.
After a year of tragedy, Luke and Hannah Romano talk about how life has turned around
5
Veronica Pome’e landed in Auckland this morning and was greeted with a powhiri.
Sports Illustrated's first Polynesian plus-size model lands in New Zealand
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
A thermometer shows the temperature in the bedroom is nine degrees

South Auckland family desperate to leave freezing Housing New Zealand home
04:04
Former All Black Luke is stepping into the outdoor adventure business.

After a year of tragedy, Luke and Hannah Romano talk about how life has turned around

01:39
Designs for the new-look complex have been unveiled today.

Antarctica's Scott Base to get $250 million upgrade
Video screenshot, with identity hidden, of 13-year-old girl who alleges abuse while in state care.

Girl in hiding from Oranga Tamariki claims abuse in state care