TODAY |

Auckland on track for record August rain days

More From
New Zealand
Auckland
Weather News

Rain has fallen in Auckland every single day this month, following a record dry start to the year, according to NIWA.

National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA) principal forecaster Chris Brandolino said their weather station at Māngere has recorded 23 rain days in August.

"A rain day is when we observe at least some measurable rain, 0.1mm or greater," Mr Brandolino explained.

He said the record number of rain days for any month was 28 days, and this August could be close to or even break that record.

"During August we typically get 20 rain days out of 31, where we get at least some measurable amount of rain, and we've already exceeded that," he said.

"Even for August standards, this has been a pretty dreary month, either looking at the number of days that has rained or the amount of rain that has fallen."

Mr Brandolino said the weather was on the right track, which could be good news for water supply in the city.

However, Watercare, which treats and supplies most of the water in Auckland, said it needed a lot more rain.

Its head of water value Roseline Klein said the volume of rain falling in the Hunua Ranges, where the city's four major dams were, had been normal.

"Water storage level has risen four percent in the dams to 75.7 percent last week," she said.

"While we're really pleased that this is heading into the right direction, the historical average for this time of the year is 89 percent. So we still have a significant deficit."

Ms Klein said they still wanted people to be conscious of how much water they are using.

rnz.co.nz

Rain in Auckland Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
Weather News
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:09
The rude birds had to be cleared off the major transport route by police.
Unruly geese bring Auckland motorway traffic to a halt
2
NIWA says a ‘Sudden Stratospheric Warming’ event could bring icy weather to New Zealand next month.
Rare 'Beast from the East' could bring extreme weather to NZ in coming weeks
3
The All Blacks great speaks with Seven Sharp about the movie, Dan Carter: A Perfect 10.
Dan Carter reveals what 'really tested' his friendship with Richie McCaw
4
Daniel is heading over to Europe to take a role as 1 NEWS’ Europe correspondent.
Hayley Holt bids tearful farewell to Daniel Faitaua as their last Breakfast show together ends
5
Nigel Urwin was previously given the highest-ever sentencing indication of any New Zealander.
Palmerston North man sentenced for child pornography depicting rape, bestiality
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
A Police car at the scene of an investigation.

Five-month-old baby found dead in Whangārei, homicide investigation launched
A dairy cow on a farm (file picture).

Milk shake: Why the future of dairy looks scary
01:33
Nigel Urwin was previously given the highest-ever sentencing indication of any New Zealander.

Palmerston North man sentenced for child pornography depicting rape, bestiality
00:29
NIWA says a ‘Sudden Stratospheric Warming’ event could bring icy weather to New Zealand next month.

Rare 'Beast from the East' could bring extreme weather to NZ in coming weeks