Auckland on track for its longest recorded dry spell

Auckland is set to break the record this weekend for it's longest dry spell in recorded history.

Orakei, Auckland (file picture). Source: istock.com

Tamaki Makaurau's current longest dry spell is 39 days, but with no rain forecast in the next couple of days in the city, NIWA says it's "almost certain" the current dry spell will reach 40 days on Saturday.

Blenheim holds the ongoing dry spell record of 55 days (since December 20), while seven other towns around the country currently experiencing their longest dry spells.

Northland, Auckland and northern areas of Waikato are currently experiencing a severe drought, with Auckland recording just seven per cent its normal rainfall for the month of January.

Tomorrow morning almost the entire North Island will come under a fire ban.