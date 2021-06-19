Auckland tornado: Damaged properties to be inspected by council

Properties damaged after a tornado tore through Papatoetoe and nearby areas yesterday are set to be inspected by the council.

A home in Papatoetoe damaged by the tornado. Source: 1 NEWS

Vehicles were left smashed and toppled, trees and power lines were brought down and roofs were ripped off houses.

One person was also killed at the Ports of Auckland freight hub in Wiri.

With more than 1200 homes affected, with about 60 considered uninhabitable, Auckland Council is sending out inspectors to ensure unsafe buildings are checked and secure.

"Our inspectors will be assessing buildings to give owners and residents an understanding of whether their buildings are safe to remain in and giving advice on next steps," Ian McCormick said.

Urban Search and Rescue teams will continue to conduct Rapid Disaster Assessments to assess the damage to properties throughout the day.

Parul Sood, Auckland Emergency Management duty controller, said the focus of today would also be on dealing with waste and debris.

Since opening yesterday afternoon, the Civil Defence Welfare Centre at the Ōtara Pool and Leisure Centre had provided two families with temporary accommodation.

A further information hub was being set up at the Allan Brewster Leisure Centre in Papatoetoe. People can speak to Auckland Emergency Management, Red Cross, the Ministry of Social Development and the Insurance Council there about financial assistance and insurance information.