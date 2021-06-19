TODAY |

Auckland tornado: Damaged properties to be inspected by council

Source:  1 NEWS

Properties damaged after a tornado tore through Papatoetoe and nearby areas yesterday are set to be inspected by the council.

A home in Papatoetoe damaged by the tornado. Source: 1 NEWS

Vehicles were left smashed and toppled, trees and power lines were brought down and roofs were ripped off houses. 

One person was also killed at the Ports of Auckland freight hub in Wiri. 

With more than 1200 homes affected, with about 60 considered uninhabitable, Auckland Council is sending out inspectors to ensure unsafe buildings are checked and secure.

"Our inspectors will be assessing buildings to give owners and residents an understanding of whether their buildings are safe to remain in and giving advice on next steps," Ian McCormick said.

Urban Search and Rescue teams will continue to conduct Rapid Disaster Assessments to assess the damage to properties throughout the day.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The clean-up effort has begun for the residents of Papatoetoe. Source: 1 NEWS

Parul Sood, Auckland Emergency Management duty controller, said the focus of today would also be on dealing with waste and debris. 

Since opening yesterday afternoon, the Civil Defence Welfare Centre at the Ōtara Pool and Leisure Centre had provided two families with temporary accommodation. 

A further information hub was being set up at the Allan Brewster Leisure Centre in Papatoetoe. People can speak to Auckland Emergency Management, Red Cross, the Ministry of Social Development and the Insurance Council there about financial assistance and insurance information. 

Vector said the majority of people in Papatoetoe had their power restored by 11.30pm last night. It is expected those still without power will have it restored later today. 

New Zealand
Auckland
Weather News
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Heavy rain, gales expected for central, lower North Island, parts of South Island
2
Members of public forced off Auckland motorways by procession after gang funeral
3
Two dead in early morning crash on Auckland's southern motorway
4
Four new Covid-19 cases at the border, none in the community
5
Locals evacuated as Tokomaru Bay hit by flash floods
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Clean Car Discount scheme may include motorcycles in future

After 18 years, elated Blues victorious in Super Rugby

Auckland tornado: 60 homes uninhabitable, others without power as rain forecast

People in NZ who visited Westfield Bondi Junction last week told to get Covid test