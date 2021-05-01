TODAY |

Auckland thief flees with stolen taonga on e-scooter

Police are searching for a man who stole a treasured Māori carving from an Auckland apartment complex then left on an e-scooter.

CCTV footage of the taonga thief in Auckland Source: NZ Police

CCTV footage shows the man entering the Fernz Apartments in the suburb of Birkenhead early on Wednesday morning and grabbing the taonga.

Detective Constable Alistair Harford said police are asking for help to identify the man.

"The male arrives on an electric scooter and is wearing distinctive white overalls. Police believe the community will be able to help identify this male and return the unique piece to its rightful owner."

He said anyone with information should call 105 or message it on Facebook.

