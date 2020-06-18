Auckland testing facility sees demand quadruple following new Covid-19 cases, quarantine debacle

As concerns mount over the three new Covid-19 cases announced in previous days and the Ministry of Health’s troubled handling of people in quarantine, a drive-through testing facility in West Auckland has seen demand quadruple.

TVNZ1’s Seven Sharp headed to Te Whanau o Waiparera’s Covid-19 testing centre today where the line of cars stretched around a block. Within 20 minutes, eight more cars joined the queue.

Dr Kevin Sandhu said the 400 per cent increase in demand has his team flat tack trying to offer people in the queue some peace of mind.

“It’s gotten incredibly busy over the past couple of days with those two cases,” he said.

One person in the queue said they were in line for 45 minutes.