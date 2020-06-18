TODAY |

Auckland testing facility sees demand quadruple following new Covid-19 cases, quarantine debacle

Source:  1 NEWS

As concerns mount over the three new Covid-19 cases announced in previous days and the Ministry of Health’s troubled handling of people in quarantine, a drive-through testing facility in West Auckland has seen demand quadruple.

Your playlist will load after this ad

There’s been a big increase in people wanting tests this week after the quarantine debacle. Source: Seven Sharp

TVNZ1’s Seven Sharp headed to Te Whanau o Waiparera’s Covid-19 testing centre today where the line of cars stretched around a block. Within 20 minutes, eight more cars joined the queue.

Dr Kevin Sandhu said the 400 per cent increase in demand has his team flat tack trying to offer people in the queue some peace of mind.

“It’s gotten incredibly busy over the past couple of days with those two cases,” he said.

Dr Bloomfield apologises for Covid-19 debacle, but doesn't believe community is at risk

One person in the queue said they were in line for 45 minutes.

Another said going for the test gave him a feeling of “certainty that I’m already tested”.

New Zealand
Auckland
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:12
Man identified as contact of women from UK with Covid-19 flown to Christchurch during isolation without being tested
2
Jacinda Ardern denies personal responsibility over Covid-19 border bungle
3
Lucky punter $10.3 million richer after buying winning Lotto Powerball ticket
4
New Covid-19 case confirmed, unrelated to two cases earlier this week
5
Auckland testing facility sees demand quadruple following new Covid-19 cases, quarantine debacle
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:42

First big snowstorm of the year blankets parts of South Island

02:12

Man identified as contact of women from UK with Covid-19 flown to Christchurch during isolation without being tested

More than 1000 Vanuatu nationals stranded in NZ to be repatriated home
01:43

Man charged in connection with death of man in Auckland was being monitored by Corrections at time of shooting