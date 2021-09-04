Auckland terrorist attack victims out of ICU

Police have given a further update on the seven victims from the West Auckland terrorist attack last Friday, confirming there are no longer any victims in intensive care.

A parking lot of a supermarket that was the site of a knife attack sits empty in Auckland. Source: Associated Press

Assistant Commissioner of Investigations Lauano Sue Schwagler said in a statement on Wednesday there are now three victims in Auckland Hospital in a stable condition following the terrorist attack in New Lynn on Friday.

The trio are now on the wards while the other four victims are continuing to recover at home.

Police confirmed on Monday the seven victims in the attack, which took place at the mall's Countdown supermarket about 2.40pm, were four women aged 29, 43, 60 and 66, and three men aged 53, 57 and 77.

Five of the six victims transported to hospital on Friday had been stabbed, and one had suffered a dislocated shoulder.

Police later identified the seventh victim in the attack, who received a minor injury which he treated at home.