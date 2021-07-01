TODAY |

Auckland temperatures dip to lowest since 2018

As Auckland dipped to its lowest temperatures since 2018 yesterday, the country woke up to another frosty start in this week's cold blast.

Auckland recorded its lowest temperature since 2018 on Wednesday morning.

Temperatures at Auckland Airport dived to 1.3C yesterday morning, which was the lowest since June 30, 2018.

Some surrounding suburbs hit sub-zero temperatures yesterday as well, according to MetService.

Pūkaki Airport near Twizel was the coldest place overnight at -5.4C this morning, with the warmest 11.8C at Hokianga, Northland.

Large swells that have caused a state of emergency at Wellington's east coast are easing today.

A light and cool southerly flow was forecast for the lower North Island, with clear and sunny conditions but still chilly temperatures.

Extensive frost was also forecast for the lower South Island, with most places expected to have seen sub-zero temperatures.

Some isolated showers were expected around the country today, but clear skies are forecast for most places over the next couple of days.

