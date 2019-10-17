TODAY |

Auckland teen's squid photo wins Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year award

More From
New Zealand
Animals
Auckland
Arts and Culture

An Auckland teenager who won an international photography award had only been using his underwater camera for about a year.

Cruz Erdmann, 14, won Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year, in awards organised by London's Natural History Museum, for a night-time image of a bigfin reef squid.

"My father is a marine biologist and I've been diving for a very long time as well as just being in the ocean but I ... got a camera a little more than a year ago," he told First Up.

"He had a spare camera on one of our dive trips and he decided he might as well teach me, because he uses them in his line of work. That's how I got into it.

"While he was doing whatever he was doing on the reef, I was around taking photos of things I was interested in."

Cruz Erdmann's winning photo of the bigfin reef squid was taken in the Lembeh Strait off North Sulawesi, Indonesia, during a diving trip where his father was guest speaker.

The other divers, who'd paid for the trip, complained he was always in front when the guide called them over to point out something interesting.

"I was a faster swimmer than most of the older guests and I could get there first."

So on one of the last dives his father made sure to stop him racing to the front.

"He pulls me into the dark, away from the rest of the group and that's when I find the squid."

"I didn't take that many [photos] ... I only took about four because I did it manually and the squid was only there maybe about two seconds.

"So I really wanted to see how the photos turned out, because there was a possibility they all could have been blurry."

He said that was the first time he'd seen a live squid.

The teenager has mostly taken photos in Indonesia of smaller fish, invertebrates and coral reefs, and is now moving to more wide angle photography in northern New Zealand waters.

He said the awards ceremony in the Natural History Museum was phenomenal.

"It's in the hall with the huge blue whale skeleton above you, and then they have presenters presenting these incredible photographs of the highest quality, international quality.

"It's just incredibly eye-opening to see the skill of all this diverse range of photographers."

rnz.co.nz

Cruz Erdmann, 14, won Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year for a night-time image of a bigfin reef squid. Source: Cruz Erdmann
More From
New Zealand
Animals
Auckland
Arts and Culture
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:24
Two lucky Auckland punters share $38 million Lotto Powerball prize
2
Wellington council scrambles to remove ads after poster boy's racist tweets uncovered
3
Fair Go: Carterton family shocked electricity company's 'free power day' not as it seemed
4
Mourners in Ireland laugh, cry as man plays final prank from beyond the grave
5
Eight years into Japan move, former All Black Isaac Ross 'not in a rush to get back home'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

More than 500 educators graduate programme aimed at strengthening te reo in classrooms
00:26

NZ's 'pristine beaches and clean sparkling water' rep at risk without action, report finds

Hamilton brothers imprisoned for $600k tax, charities fraud - while one received a benefit

Officer shouldn't have Tasered dad asking to administer child's cancer meds - police watchdog