Auckland teen was kidnapped and tortured before being murdered, court hears

By Anneke Smith for rnz.co.nz

An Auckland teenager was kidnapped and tortured for a period before being killed, a court has heard.

Dimetrius Pairama's body was found in an empty Housing New Zealand house in Māngere on July 8 last year.

Toko Shane Winter, 29, and Kerry Te Amo, 26, are on trial in the High Court at Auckland this month.

They were both accused of kidnapping and murdering the teenager the day before her body was found.

However, Ms Winter pleaded guilty to kidnapping after the jury was selected this morning.

Mr Te Amo has pleaded not guilty to the kidnapping charge.

Both defendants deny the murder charge.

In his opening remarks, Justice Brewer warned the jury about what they would be hearing and seeing throughout the trial.

"From what I know of the facts of this case you are going to hear evidence of a life and evidence of a way of dealing that is outside anything that you have experienced before."

He said there was "no doubt" a murder had taken place and Ms Pairama was injured before she died.

"The allegation against these two defendants are broadly that they kidnapped a young woman, subjected her to a period of torture and then killed her."

The judge told the jurors to set aside any sympathy for the victim or any prejudice against the defendants.

Crown solicitor at Manukau Natalie Walker will open the Crown's case this afternoon.