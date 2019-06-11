TODAY |

Auckland teen with Down syndrome and barber shop owner spark an unlikely friendship

Grace Stanton
1 NEWS Now Producer
1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
Grace Stanton

Charlie is 14, lives in the Auckland suburb of Devonport and has Down syndrome.

Iggy, left and Charlie, right. Source: Supplied

All his friends moved away and he no longer goes to school in the area so he lost all his friends, until a barber called Iggy formed a special connection with him.

Cheryl Farthing, Charlie's mum, said he finds it hard to make friends as he struggles with verbal communication.

So she put an advertisement on the local Devonport Facebook page saying she would pay people to come and hang out with him.

She had some carer support funding she wanted to use so that Charlie could "hang out with mates like a regular teenager".

The response she received from the community was second to none.

"There was such a lovely response. Over 20 people offered to hang out with Charlie, most for free."

Razor Room Barbershop owner Ignatius Tevaga, otherwise known as Iggy, had just opened his barbershop a month before.

"I didn't have to think twice about helping out, I see everyone as a normal human being. I thought it'd be a really good idea for him to come into the shop and get a free hair cut,” Mr Tevaga said.

"We created a nice bond and a good relationship."

Ignatius, who is new to the area, wanted to get to know some more people and was looking for ways he could use his barber shop to help the community.

"I'm just a normal bloke helping somebody else."

Ms Farthing said, "Charlie loves getting his haircut and always looks forward to seeing Iggy."

"I think maybe he might have to start doing some sweeping in the shop for him."

Iggy continues to give Charlie free haircuts - an unlikely friendship forming in the strangest of ways.

More From
New Zealand
Auckland
Grace Stanton
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Costco
Bulk discount retailer Costco to open $90 million site in New Zealand
2
Adam Zampa bowls against India
Cricket World Cup Diary: Adam Zampa's not a cheat, just a bit silly
3
Korean citizen Kyung Yup Kim is accused of murdering a 20-year-old woman in Shanghai in 2009.
Court of Appeal quashes decision to extradite New Zealand resident accused of murder to China
4
Sarah Gregorious leads the Football Ferns' celebrations against England
US writer rips into Football Ferns ahead of World Cup - 'The cockroaches of women's international soccer'
5
Diane Maxwell said the current age of 65 needs to go up.
Raising age for NZ Super a 'no-brainer' - outgoing Retirement Commissioner
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Police officer who threw man in custody against wall found to have used 'unnecessary and excessive' force
02:00
The Prime Minister talks about the timeline of the leak and advice ministers were given at the time.

Ardern divulges more information about timeline of Budget data leak, advice given to ministers

Maritime NZ urges jet boat owners to check steering systems after fatal accident

Police appeal for information on Christmas Day armed robbery of Whanganui dairy