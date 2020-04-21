TODAY |

Auckland teen and dog found 'safe and well' after missing for two days

Source:  1 NEWS

An Auckland teenager and his dog who hadn't been seen since Monday morning has been found.

Stephen Singh-Heatley, 17, reported missing. Source: NZ Police

Counties Manukau Police say the teen was found "a short time ago" with his dog in Torbay.

Stephen Singh-Heatley was reported missing after he was seen leaving an address on Water Street, Ōtāhuhu, on foot at around 1am on Monday.

Stephen Singh-Heatley was walking his dog Ziggy yesterday morning. Source: NZ Police

He was walking his dog Ziggy at the time of his disappearance.

Police say they'd like to thank the public for their efforts in helping to locate the pair. 

New Zealand
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:27
Salvation Army declares refugee crisis in Queenstown as migrant workers stranded without work
2
Investigation finds massive SkyCity convention centre fire wasn't caused by inexperienced worker
3
Watch: Meet the dancing supermarket security guard bringing joy during coronavirus lockdown
4
Illegal hunters warned after lockdown breaches in Otago
5
Simon Bridges defends controversial Facebook post criticising Govt after Level 4 extension
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
06:39

Simon Bridges defends controversial Facebook post criticising Govt after Level 4 extension

Three seriously injured as car catches fire after colliding with pole in Hamilton

Morning Briefing April 22: Schools still a sticking point

One dead after two-vehicle crash west of Christchurch