Auckland teen and dog found 'safe and well' after missing for two days

An Auckland teenager and his dog who hadn't been seen since Monday morning has been found.

Stephen Singh-Heatley, 17, reported missing. Source: NZ Police

Counties Manukau Police say the teen was found "a short time ago" with his dog in Torbay.

Stephen Singh-Heatley was reported missing after he was seen leaving an address on Water Street, Ōtāhuhu, on foot at around 1am on Monday.

Stephen Singh-Heatley was walking his dog Ziggy yesterday morning. Source: NZ Police

He was walking his dog Ziggy at the time of his disappearance.