Auckland tarot card reader not happy Kiwibank refused her an Eftpos machine

Auckland tarot card reader Helena Bethune is urging Kiwibank to change their policies after they denied her an Eftpos machine.

The bank says her business is "too risky" but Ms Bethune says tarot card reading is a "holistic health tool" used mainly by professionals seeking advice.

"Banks are obviously in the business of very tangible things like making money and they look at things quite critically and without heart and soul.

"They are probably not the best people to be forming opinions about holistic health and readers because it seems like they don't know too much about it," Ms Bethune told TVNZ1's Seven Sharp.

Ms Bethune, who also owns her own public relations company, has been professionally reading cards since October.

However, she has found the new business tough going as Kiwibank refused to giver her an Eftpos machine due to what they say is the "historically high number of refunds" associated with tarot card readers.

While there are other payment options open to her, for Ms Bethune it's all about the principle.

"No-one has ever asked me for a refund, no one has actually disputed the service that I offer," she told Seven Sharp.