Auckland swimming facility closes brand new splash pad over children's safety concerns

An East Auckland pool and leisure centre has closed a brand new water facility following concerns about the number of children slipping over and injuring themselves.

East Auckland's brand new splash pad Source: Auckland Council

The splash pad at Lloyd Elsmore Park Pool and Leisure centre in Pakuranga opened last Wednesday and includes a number of play features, including fountains, mist sprays and elevated water structures.

One parent 1 NEWS spoke to who did not want to be named said she took her three children, aged five, four and two to the new public water play area over the weekend and witnessed several children slipping, including her own child.

"My son was in a quieter area, away from the bucket and my husband and I heard him screaming on the ground," she said.

"He wasn't running. He just went down."



She was just one of many who took to Facebook to share their experiences on the East Auckland Grapevine Facebook page.

Some shared stories of children slipping over and bumping their heads, others grazing themselves and one even stated a child had split their lip.

However, numerous others highly praised the facility and stated they had only seen children having fun amongst the various water features.

Many were quick to debate that children were falling due to running around the pad.

Lloyd Elsmore Pools and Lesiure Centre posted on their Facebook page this afternoon, stating the facility will be closed until further notice.

"We will keep you up to date with regards to our progress," the post read.

"We apologise for any inconvenience."

When 1 NEWS contacted Auckland Council yesterday, they said they hadn't recieved any complaints.

"We've had some fantastic feedback from parents and children about the new splash pad at Lloyd Elsmore Park Pool and Leisure Centre in Pakuranga," Auckland Council's Head of Active Recreation Rob McGee told 1 NEWS.

"We've not received any complaints or incident reports, but appreciate kids can get quite excited when they are enjoying themselves there, so we'd ask parents to keep an eye on their children.

"We will monitor the use of the splash pad and if any safety issues are identified we will work through them."

Mr McGee also stated "children are welcome to wear water shoes when using the splash pad".

East Auckland mother Cherie Barton van Niekerk suggested the facility should implement a wristband system which would limit the number of children in the water park at any one time as well as adding shade sails.

"That way there will be a certain amount of kids inside and the parents can sit under the shaded area. Also give the kids more free space to enjoy," Ms Barton van Niekerk stated.

"I think it is a beautiful idea and it would be great fun for the kids and I personally think it is safer - they just need to do something about the slipperiness."