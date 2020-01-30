TODAY |

Auckland suburb's Chinese New Year festival cancelled amid coronavirus concerns

Source:  1 NEWS

A Chinese and Korean New Year festival in Auckland has been cancelled amid concerns about the novel coronavirus.

The 2020 Northcote Chinese & Korean New Year Festival has been cancelled amid coronavirus concerns. Source: Northcote Town Centre

There are no confirmed cases of the virus in New Zealand, but the organisers of the 2020 Northcote Chinese & Korean New Year Festival at Northcote Town Centre said they had to err on the side of caution.

"It is with regret that we advise that this year's Northcote Chinese and Korean New Year Festival has now been cancelled due to ongoing concerns about the coronavirus.," organisers wrote on Facebook.

"We have made this decision as a precautionary approach to protect the local community.

"Northcote has a very high population of travellers to and from China, especially during Chinese New Year and the situation is still unknown.

"While this coronavirus is a serious concern both here in New Zealand and across the world, and the risk of a sustained outbreak in New Zealand is currently assessed as low and there are no identified cases in New Zealand as yet, our local Chinese community, including those performing and attending, have told us they would prefer that the event not proceed this year, which we understand and respect.

"We know many of you will be disappointed but we hope you understand our decision."

The organisers said the festival will return next year.

New Zealand
Health
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Damian McKenzie's rotten luck with injuries continues, ruled out of Super Rugby opener against Blues
2
Watch: NZ U19 cricketers display incredible sportsmanship, carry off injured rival
3
Hamilton bar agrees to pull 'shameful' coronavirus ad after backlash
4
Police justified to use road spikes in horror crash that killed three teens, watchdog rules
5
Three children orphaned after husband injured in White Island eruption dies after wife
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Less wasps in areas more dense with trees, study finds

Defence Force administrator accused of embezzling $225k for gambling habit

Additional $110m goes to Northland rail from Provincial Growth Fund
01:35

Health experts worry as number of infected by new virus tops SARS outbreak