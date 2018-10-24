Auckland suburb takes up Cupcycling scheme in latest environmental initiative

An Auckland suburb is the latest spot in New Zealand to take on a local Cupcycling scheme, launching the initiative to coincide with the UN's International Day of Climate Action.

Michele Powles from Love Titirangi said Cupcycling "is a chance for our local community to make another big change with the small action of refusing disposable coffee cups".

"Reuse, return, repeat."

Cupcycling is a coffee cup exchange programme that started in Motueka. A customer can buy one cup, which then can be taken back to any of the cafes onboard where it can be cleaned and refilled.