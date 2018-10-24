Auckland suburb takes up Cupcycling scheme in latest environmental initiative

An Auckland suburb is the latest spot in New Zealand to take on a local Cupcycling scheme, launching the initiative to coincide with the UN's International Day of Climate Action.
Titirangi has added to its environmental list, after it made moves to rid itself of single-use plastic bags early last year and kicking Boomerang Bags (sewn bags from second-hand material) in circulation.
Michele Powles from Love Titirangi said Cupcycling "is a chance for our local community to make another big change with the small action of refusing disposable coffee cups".
"Reuse, return, repeat."
Cupcycling is a coffee cup exchange programme that started in Motueka. A customer can buy one cup, which then can be taken back to any of the cafes onboard where it can be cleaned and refilled.
"The reality is that disposable cups are a big issue."