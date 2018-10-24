 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Auckland suburb takes up Cupcycling scheme in latest environmental initiative

Anna Whyte
Politics and News Reporter
1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Environment
Auckland
Anna Whyte

An Auckland suburb is the latest spot in New Zealand to take on a local Cupcycling scheme, launching the initiative to coincide with the UN's International Day of Climate Action. 

Titirangi has added to its environmental list, after it made moves to rid itself of single-use plastic bags early last year and kicking Boomerang Bags (sewn bags from second-hand material) in circulation

They love their West Auckland community, but hate plastic so decided to do something about it. Source: 1 NEWS

Michele Powles from Love Titirangi said Cupcycling "is a chance for our local community to make another big change with the small action of refusing disposable coffee cups".

"Reuse, return, repeat."

Cupcycling is a coffee cup exchange programme that started in Motueka. A customer can buy one cup, which then can be taken back to any of the cafes onboard where it can be cleaned and refilled. 

The town’s being proactive when it comes to recycling and caring for the environment. Source: Seven Sharp

"The reality is that disposable cups are a big issue."

The West Auckland suburb want their locals to “make a dent” in the huge number of cups that go to landfill each year. Source: Supplied
Topics
New Zealand
Environment
Auckland
Anna Whyte
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Rapper Nicki Minaj is being sued for sampling a Tracy Chapman song.
Nicki Minaj is being sued by Tracy Chapman for copyright
2
The pregnant royal cut a dashing figure in her Safiyaa dress, 1 NEWS’ Nicole Bremner says.
Glamorous Meghan Markle shows off her baby bump in 'Fiji blue' gown during state reception
3
Meghan was to spend 15 minutes at the Suva Municipal Market, but left after six minutes.
Watch: Meghan Markle's Fiji market visit cut short due to 'crowd management issues'
4
Marae’s Hikurangi Jackson asked Aucklanders how they feel about the term Pākehā.
Are you okay with someone calling you Pākehā?
5
A 30-year-old man has been arrested and charged with failure to stop and ascertain injury.
Man charged after 14-year-old girl killed in hit and run in Oamaru
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
03:11
The latest ad comes one year after the organisation’s first big-budget attempt went viral.

Watch: NZ Police release another big-budget recruitment ad, laden with Kiwi humour

Warm spell set to end as cold front approaches NZ
01:52
New evidence questioning how the Christchurch woman was thought to have died has been handed to the Chief Coroner.

Police re-open investigation into 2013 death of Christchurch woman Libby McKay
This road damage was caused by the magnitude 7.1 earthquake that occurred near Christchurch, New Zealand on 4 September 2010. Through the failure of the road, it shows the fragility of built infrastructure that we depend upon every day. What would happen if your business was unable to ship its products due to damaged road networks? How resilient would you be to an earthquake?

NZ ranks as second riskiest country in the world for insurers