Auckland students turn out in force at Aotea Square, demanding climate change action

School students around the country today have again skipped school to participate in strikes calling for climate change action.

In Auckland, organiser Marcail Parkinson told 1 NEWS the "main goal" of the strike was to call on the Government to "wake up and listen to what we're saying about climate change and to really implement policies that are legally enforceable and are actually going to make a difference."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Marcail said the students have four demands: To "stop use and mining of all fossil fuels"; "for the Government to declare a state of emergency due to climate change"; for "all parties to work towards a legally-enforceable and achievable Zero Carbon Bill"; and for the Government to "set a goal that we don’t go over 1.5 degrees."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Co-organiser of the Auckland strike Luke Wijohn called climate change inaction "a direct attack on Papatūānuku, on our land."

"It's a few older generations, the baby boomers, that are almost selling away our futures for a bit of profit," Mr Wijohn said.

For more on this story, watch 1 NEWS at 6pm. Source: 1 NEWS

"We are not happy with [the Government]. We want them to wake up, to declare a climate crisis ... we think they're asleep at the wheel."