TODAY |

Auckland students turn out in force at Aotea Square, demanding climate change action

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Climate Change
Education
Politics

School students around the country today have again skipped school to participate in strikes calling for climate change action.

In Auckland, organiser Marcail Parkinson told 1 NEWS the "main goal" of the strike was to call on the Government to "wake up and listen to what we're saying about climate change and to really implement policies that are legally enforceable and are actually going to make a difference."

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Sophie Handford and Raven Maeder discussed what to expect for their second strike event. Source: Breakfast

    Marcail said the students have four demands: To "stop use and mining of all fossil fuels"; "for the Government to declare a state of emergency due to climate change"; for "all parties to work towards a legally-enforceable and achievable Zero Carbon Bill"; and for the Government to "set a goal that we don’t go over 1.5 degrees."

      Your playlist will load after this ad

      1 NEWS reporter Imogen Wells was there. Source: 1 NEWS

      Co-organiser of the Auckland strike Luke Wijohn called climate change inaction "a direct attack on Papatūānuku, on our land."

      "It's a few older generations, the baby boomers, that are almost selling away our futures for a bit of profit," Mr Wijohn said.

      ONN 1 News at 6 promo image
      For more on this story, watch 1 NEWS at 6pm. Source: 1 NEWS

      "We are not happy with [the Government]. We want them to wake up, to declare a climate crisis ... we think they're asleep at the wheel."

      Strikes also went ahead in Wellington and Christchurch.

        Your playlist will load after this ad

        Marcail Parkinson and Luke Wijohn spoke to 1 NEWS about the importance of the event. Source: 1 NEWS
        More From
        New Zealand
        Climate Change
        Education
        Politics
        MOST
        POPULAR STORIES
        1
        00:36
        The Crusaders skipper said its an approach any team would use in their situation.
        Sam Whitelock says Crusaders using Cape Town allegations to galvanise squad ahead of Blues clash
        2
        Sophie Handford and Raven Maeder discussed what to expect for their second strike event.
        Thousands of school students set to strike for action on climate change today
        3
        Emergency services attended the crash landing where there was an issue with the plane’s landing gear.
        Watch: Nose hits runway as light aircraft crash lands at Hamilton Airport
        4
        Party leader Hannah Tamaki talks about the newly formed party on Breakfast.
        Coalition New Zealand Party leader Hannah Tamaki defends party's lack of policies, calls for people to join
        5
        Visa delay forces 'heartbroken' mum to leave baby in India
        MORE FROM
        New Zealand
        MORE

        Harsh penalties handed down to illegal dumpers disposing of toxic waste in Auckland
        Mountainbiker (file picture).

        Otago's Clutha cycle trail gets $6.5 million funding boost for expansion

        Visa delay forces 'heartbroken' mum to leave baby in India
        03:08
        There are claims universities are turning a blind eye to the problem for the millions of dollars international students pump into their bottom line.

        Universities New Zealand says prevalence of ghostwriting here doesn't represent threat to academic integrity