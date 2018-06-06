Auckland student representing New Zealand in FIFA eSports world cup - and there's $200,000 up for grabs

An Auckland University commerce student is representing New Zealand in the FIFA eSports world championship in London, with a top prize of $200,000.

Harry Blackmore - a.k.a FUTWIZ Honey Badger - will represent New Zealand at the FIFA eSports world cup. Source: Supplied

Harry Blackmore, 22, who goes online by the name FUTWIZ Honey Badger, is one of 16 PS4 players who qualified for the world final, which will take place in August.

More than 20 million people entered the competition through online tournaments and live events in Barcelona, Manchester and Amsterdam.

Blackmore will fly the flag not just for New Zealand, but for all of Oceania - other entrants come from a range of countries like Germany, England, Brazil and France.