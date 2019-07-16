Auckland student named on US magazine's 'Badass 50' women list

An Auckland University of Technology student has made US-based InStyle magazine’s annual list of women deemed to be "leading the way to a better world".

Law and Communications student, entrepreneur and social change strategist Grace Stratton is recognised in the list dubbed "The Badass 50".

In March, the 20-year-old launched All Is for All, a specialty e-commerce site featuring clothing and accessories presented in an accessible way for people with disabilities.

The site provides detailed alt-text descriptions for the visually impaired and information about closures for those who have dexterity issues.

All is for All also includes a boutique modelling agency and consultation service, each focused on the need to make fashion and the wider world accessible.

Ms Stratton, who also recently received a New Zealand Youth Award for Innovation for All is for All, told InStyle: “Once you feel strength in who you are, you’ll know your power. I believe that’s the first step to becoming a badass.

“By cultivating an environment where people with disabilities are continually represented, we will increase the confidence of New Zealand's population with access needs.

"With this confidence people with disabilities are empowered to develop stronger, bigger ambitions for themselves," she said, adding, "additionally by our efforts employers will create more opportunities for the disabled population".