Auckland student, 16, rushed to hospital in critical condition after assault during morning interval

Two ambulances and a fire crew responded.

Police are at the scene making inquiries into the incident.

Seven police cars were parked outside the main car park of the high school.

It appeared to be business as usual for most of the school and students could be seen continuing to sit in class.

There were a handful of others walking between buildings. There were also classes running in the school's gym.

PETER MEECHAM/STUFF Police are investigating an assault which left a 16-year-old male in critical condition.

Principal Grant McMillan said he was unable to comment at this stage.

James Cook has a troubled history. Just a year ago it received a critical report from the Education Review Office.

The ERO said the school's board needed to look at matters of staff, welfare and finance, though it concluded the school was on the path to improvement under Principle Grant McMillan who has been in the job two years.

At the time McMillan said his focus included increasing attendance, growing student leadership, strengthening discipline and improving the quality of teaching environments.

In May, head of guidance and wellbeing at the school, Catherine Hawke, spoke about bullying saying she had to deal with such issues every day.

When she started working at the Manurewa school two years ago, she said she was at first "surprised at how unkind people were to each other".

But she then realised that "a lot of the young people come from distressed families".

Just a year ago a specialist police project targeting south Auckland schools was axed. It had officers working with James Cook and 12 other south Auckland schools regarded as being high risk for student safety.

Six officers had been assigned to the 13 high schools in 2009 in the Cops in Schools programme.

It was credited with strengthening relationships between police and local communities and suppressing youth gangs.

But in 2017 the officers were removed from the schools and diverted to more general Youth Aid duties.

