 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Auckland student, 16, rushed to hospital in critical condition after assault during morning interval

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A 16-year-old student at a South Auckland high school who was rushed to hospital in critical condition late this morning has reportedly now stabilised.

A 16-year-old student at James Cook High School in Manurewa was critically hurt in an alleged assault.

Emergency services rushed to James Cook High School in Manurewa, shortly before 11.30am, after a student was allegedly assaulted during morning interval.

He was transported to Middlemore Hospital in a critical condition, a St John spokesperson confirmed. 

The details surrounding the assault have not been revealed, and police are at the scene making inquiries.

School principal Grant McMillan confirmed to 1 NEWS a student had been injured on school grounds. 

School staff are trying to get in touch with his family.

James Cook High School.

Source: 1 NEWS

Mr McMillian couldn't say how badly the student was hurt. 

At around 1pm this afternoon, a Counties Manukau DHB spokeswoman told Stuff the student was stable and awaiting further medical attention.

Two ambulances and a fire crew responded.

Police are at the scene making inquiries into the incident.

 
Auckland, let's discuss what matters to you: Sign up for our local newsletter
 

 

Seven police cars were parked outside the main car park of the high school.

It appeared to be business as usual for most of the school and students could be seen continuing to sit in class.

There were a handful of others walking between buildings. There were also classes running in the school's gym.

PETER MEECHAM/STUFF

Police are investigating an assault which left a 16-year-old male in critical condition.

 

Do you know more? Email us at newstips@stuff.co.nz

Ad Feedback

Principal Grant McMillan said he was unable to comment at this stage.

James Cook has a troubled history. Just a year ago it received a critical report from the Education Review Office.

The ERO said the school's board needed to look at matters of staff, welfare and finance, though it concluded the school was on the path to improvement under Principle Grant McMillan who has been in the job two years.

At the time McMillan said his focus included increasing attendance, growing student leadership, strengthening discipline and improving the quality of teaching environments.

In May, head of guidance and wellbeing at the school, Catherine Hawke, spoke about bullying saying she had to deal with such issues every day.

When she started working at the Manurewa school two years ago, she said she was at first "surprised at how unkind people were to each other".

But she then realised that "a lot of the young people come from distressed families".

Just a year ago a specialist police project targeting south Auckland schools was axed. It had officers working with James Cook and 12 other south Auckland schools regarded as being high risk for student safety.

Six officers had been assigned to the 13 high schools in 2009 in the Cops in Schools programme.

It was credited with strengthening relationships between police and local communities and suppressing youth gangs.

But in 2017 the officers were removed from the schools and diverted to more general Youth Aid duties.

 - Stuff

 
 
 
more from stuff
 
paid content about this content
Recommended by
 
 
 
Ad Feedback
most popular
 
 
 
Ad Feedback
 

Two ambulances and a fire crew responded.

Police are at the scene making inquiries into the incident.

 
Auckland, let's discuss what matters to you: Sign up for our local newsletter
 

 

Seven police cars were parked outside the main car park of the high school.

It appeared to be business as usual for most of the school and students could be seen continuing to sit in class.

There were a handful of others walking between buildings. There were also classes running in the school's gym.

PETER MEECHAM/STUFF

Police are investigating an assault which left a 16-year-old male in critical condition.

 

Do you know more? Email us at newstips@stuff.co.nz

Ad Feedback

Principal Grant McMillan said he was unable to comment at this stage.

James Cook has a troubled history. Just a year ago it received a critical report from the Education Review Office.

The ERO said the school's board needed to look at matters of staff, welfare and finance, though it concluded the school was on the path to improvement under Principle Grant McMillan who has been in the job two years.

At the time McMillan said his focus included increasing attendance, growing student leadership, strengthening discipline and improving the quality of teaching environments.

In May, head of guidance and wellbeing at the school, Catherine Hawke, spoke about bullying saying she had to deal with such issues every day.

When she started working at the Manurewa school two years ago, she said she was at first "surprised at how unkind people were to each other".

But she then realised that "a lot of the young people come from distressed families".

Just a year ago a specialist police project targeting south Auckland schools was axed. It had officers working with James Cook and 12 other south Auckland schools regarded as being high risk for student safety.

Six officers had been assigned to the 13 high schools in 2009 in the Cops in Schools programme.

It was credited with strengthening relationships between police and local communities and suppressing youth gangs.

But in 2017 the officers were removed from the schools and diverted to more general Youth Aid duties.

 - Stuff

 
 
 
more from stuff
 
paid content about this content
Recommended by
 
 
 
Ad Feedback
most popular
 
 
 
Ad Feedback
 

Related

Health

Crime and Justice

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:36
1
When asked why he put his own life in danger, Mamoudou Gassama simply replied “because it’s a child”.

Raw video: Young 'Spiderman' hailed a hero after climbing four storeys to save toddler dangling from Paris balcony

00:32
2
A 16-year-old student at James Cook High School in Manurewa was critically hurt in an alleged assault.

Auckland student, 16, rushed to hospital in critical condition after assault during morning interval


00:15
3
After every try scored by the Barbarians Loni Uhila led the team of international superstars with unique dance celebrations.

Watch: Tongan Bear leads Babas celebration with Polynesian dance moves, moments after they put 60 on woeful full-strength England

4
A photo provided by Yvonne Mason of the letter she received from the White House, and then sent back to them after marking it up to point out the numerous grammar and clarity problems. The recently retired English teacher received the letter in response to one she sent to the White House on the subject of the school shooting in Parkland, Fla. “Poor writing is not something I abide, said Mason. "If someone is capable of doing better, then they should do better.” -- NO SALES; FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY WITH NYT STORY SLUGGED WHITE HOUSE LETTER GRAMMAR BY CARON FOR MAY 27, 2018. ALL OTHER USE PROHIBITED.

'OMG This Is WRONG!' - retired English teacher harshly corrects a White House letter and sends it back

00:33
5
An allegedly leaked 2009 Pentagon report has revealed first-hand accounts of the bizarre “Tic Tac” object seen off the Mexican coast.

Was this aliens paying us a visit? Pentagon papers reveal new details of US Navy’s 2004 strange encounter with UFO

02:05
Recent tests found the city's wells weren't safe from contamination, despite having the reputation for some of the best drinking water in the world.

Christchurch to have chlorine levels reduced to address 'taste and smell' of city's water

The council says the potential benefits outweigh the risk.

00:32
A 16-year-old student at James Cook High School in Manurewa was critically hurt in an alleged assault.

Auckland student, 16, rushed to hospital in critical condition after assault during morning interval

The male student at James Cook High School has been transported to Middlemore Hospital and is awaiting further treatment.

The Hurricanes and Crusaders meet this Friday, but there's no tension amongst the All Blacks.

Super Rugby Power Rankings: Crusaders cement their spot at the top, Aussie conference just got tighter

Campbell Burnes breaks down who's rising and falling in Super Rugby.

Obituary: Dick Quax, Olympic medallist and Auckland politician, dies aged 70

The champion middle-distance runner succumbed to his cancer battle today.


03:52
HEIHEI launched over the weekend, the chairman of children’s screen trust Janette Howe explains the content

Worried about what your children are watching online? HEIHEI is a new streaming service that is safe for kids

HEIHEI launched over the weekend, the chairman of children’s screen trust Janette Howe explains the content


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 