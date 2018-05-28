'Auckland is struggling to get past 12 or 13. That's a proper August' - Cold air from Antarctic keeping it chilly

A bitterly cold southerly may be sweeping across New Zealand, but there's a pleasant surprise for snow-seekers.

Cardrona Alpine Resort says the recent snowfall means they'll be open for business this Saturday and Sunday as a "sneak peek" before the season officially begins on June 16.

"The last couple of weeks have been sensational, we've had snowfall after snowfall," Cardrona general manager Bridget Legnavsky says.

1 NEWS meteorologist Dan Corbett says cold air from the Antarctic ice shelf has meant a chilly start to the week for many.

"Today we've been seeing highs across the country struggling - in Queenstown for instance - to get above six or seven degrees.

"Auckland is struggling to get past 12 or 13. That's a proper August."

Wellington experienced overnight winds of 120km per hour, with hail peppering the city this morning.

And there's a warning that black ice could cover the likes of the Desert Rd, Central Plateau, and the east of the South Island tomorrow.