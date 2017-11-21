Auckland store owner attacked with a wrench, robbed of cigarettes by trio of young men

Four people have been arrested after the armed robbery of a dairy north of Auckland turned into a 40km police chase.

Police say the owner of the Kaukapakapa General Store, on the Kaipara Coast Highway, was attacked with a wrench and robbed of cigarettes by three men about 8pm last night.

The trio then got into a stolen car driven by a fourth person and a police pursuit kicked off near Silverdale shortly after.

The vehicle eventually hit road spikes laid by officers in Greenlane, Auckland.

Three men aged 17, 18 and 25, will appear in North Shore District Court on Friday charged with aggravated robbery.

The youngest is also accused of stealing a car and failing to stop, Detective Senior Sergeant Marcia Murray says.

A 15-year-old, also charged with robbery, will appear in Youth Court.