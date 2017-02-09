 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Auckland step-brother of Nikki Kaye 'targeted' in US prison after murder charge

share

Source:

NZN

A New Zealand man potentially facing life in jail in the US was targeted in prison because of his accent and had no choice but to defend himself, his lawyer says.

Aucklander Clinton Thinn wound up in prison in California last year where he's accused of murder.
Source: 1 NEWS

Aucklander Clinton Thinn, the step-brother of National MP Nikki Kaye, is accused of strangling his cellmate Lyle Woodward at a jail in San Diego in December 2016, after he was arrested for a botched bank robbery.

The prosecutor was asking for a first-degree murder conviction, a news reporter with the Star News in Chula Vista, Neal Putnam, told RNZ on Friday.

"He made the statement that his client had no choice but to defend himself, that the inmate [Woodward] had attacked him earlier ... he said 'he assaulted my client, Mr Thinn had no choice'," Mr Putnam said.

"Then he added 'he's a foreigner, he has an accent, he didn't fit in, he had no choice', but he stopped short of saying exactly what he had done, and I don't know how they're going to bring out that information unless his client takes the stand."

Thinn will appear in court on the murder charge on March 6. He has pleaded not guilty.

If convicted of first-degree murder, he could be sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.


Related

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Tayler Boncal, 22, is accused of sexually assaulting one of her students.

High school teacher fell in love with student, before taking him home for sex

00:17
2
Jason Robert Trembath has pleaded not guilty to all 11 charges in court today.

Watch: 'F*** off mate' – man accused of sexually assaulting multiple women in Hawke's Bay, Rotorua lets rip at 1 NEWS reporter outside court

3
surgeon with his fresh delivery

Woman who checked-in for appendix removal finds husband harvested her kidney over unpaid dowry

02:15
4
Anna Karg and Enoch Orious are relying on trading, dumpster-diving and charity while in New Zealand.

'They're taking the mickey out of us' – Breakfast crew not impressed with two tourists eating at soup kitchens

00:22
5
The driver has been charged, and the 18-month-old boy was unharmed.

Grandma hit and killed by garbage truck while pushing grandson in pram

00:17
Jason Robert Trembath has pleaded not guilty to all 11 charges in court today.

Watch: 'F*** off mate' – man accused of sexually assaulting multiple women in Hawke's Bay, Rotorua lets rip at 1 NEWS reporter outside court

Jason Robert Trembath has pleaded not guilty to all 11 charges in court today.

04:49
Doctor Lance O’Sullivan says anaphylaxis is a real problem and this could be one solution to make them more accessible

Should Epi Pens, a lifesaving medication, be government subsidised?

Doctor Lance O’Sullivan says anaphylaxis is a real problem and this could be one solution to make them more accessible

Julie Anne Genter and Marama Davidson.

Meet the Green Party co-leader contenders: 10 quick questions with Julie Anne Genter and Marama Davidson

Find out their secret skills, favourite Opposition MP and why they became MPs.


A leading researcher says dental care is being treated like a luxury.

Kiwis in favour of raising age free dental care can be accessed - poll suggests

The 1 NEWS poll asks: "Should Kiwis up to the age of 20 get free dental care?"

04:40
Cancer Society New Zealand's Medical Director Chris Jackson says the study will help in the development of drugs.

'This is a really important study' – food protein found in asparagus linked to spread of cancer

The amino acid is also found in a variety of other foods including poultry, eggs.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 