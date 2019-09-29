TODAY |

Auckland sportswear store apologises to people who saw porn video on store's screen

An Auckland spotswear store is in damage control after a cyber security breach saw a pornographic video screened on its promotional TV screen early this morning.

It's understood hackers uploaded the pornographic video which appeared on a screen above the entrance to the Asics store in the central city, to the shock of passersby.

Asics late this afternoon confirmed it's Shortland Street store was subject to a cyber security breach.

"We are currently investigating the situation and working to mitigate it happening again in the future," Greig Bramwell, Asics brand manager said in a brief statement.

"We sincerely apologise to those who saw the content," he said.

The Asics store on Shortland Street, Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS
