Auckland Southern Motorway lanes cleared after two crashes but drivers warned of long delays

The scenes of two separate crashes that blocked lanes on Auckland’s Southern Motorway in both directions during the afternoon peak hour have been cleared, but motorists are still being warned of significant delays.

The first crash, involving six vehicles, was reported about 3.45pm and blocked two of the three southbound lanes of the motorway after the Penrose overbridge. No major injuries have been reported.

NZTA says motorists should still expect long delays from the CBD southbound and should consider delaying their journey.

The agency asks motorists to consider using SH16/20 via the Waterview Tunnel to go south.

Northbound is also congested from Princes St to Penrose due motorists rubbernecking, NZTA said.

The second crash, reported at 4.45pm, partly blocked the motorway's right lane northbound at Market Rd, north of the scene of the Penrose crash.