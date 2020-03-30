TODAY |

Auckland sisters set up service to support older Kiwis feeling lonely in isolation

It's a lonely time for most families being stuck at home in isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic, but for older Kiwis who live alone it may be especially hard for some.

Elderly woman on the phone. Source: istock.com

But Auckland sisters Rachel Paris and Bridget Snelling set up a service which connects elderly folks at home with people they can talk to.

Friends in Need, which was launched last week, matches anyone feeling lonely, isolated, or without support to a volunteer in their neighbourhood. 

Their volunteer will call them daily to check on their wellbeing and may also be able to pick up essential supplies, including food and medicines, on their behalf. Supplies will be dropped at their gate to be collected, in line with the Ministry of Health guidelines.

Ms Snelling said the pair had been worried about elderly and vulnerable New Zealanders as restrictions ramped up.

"Level 4 restrictions, while completely necessary, are hard on all of us, but especially those who don’t have immediate support," she said.

"We're expecting these to be mainly elderly people, but we've had a couple of younger people reach out who live alone and don't necessarily have a friend to check in on them every day.

"We're all in this together and Friends in Need gives us all a way to help our community feel comforted and supported. We want them to know there are people out who care and it's as easy as a phone call a day."

Ms Paris said she was "heartbroken" hearing rest homes had closed to visitors.

"We also have elderly neighbours who are all alone in their homes through this time," she said.

The initiative started in Auckland, but after overwhelming support it's being rolled out nationwide.

Those who would like to receive help can reach out by registering online at www.friendsinneed-auckland.com, or texting Inneed to 3255 followed by their name, email address (if they have one) and suburb. They can also call 021 064 7625.

Those who wish to volunteer to help should register online at www.friendsinneed-auckland.com.

For more information please visit the ‘Friends in Need’ Facebook group or website. 

New Zealand
Auckland
Coronavirus Pandemic
