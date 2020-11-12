TODAY |

Auckland shuts city venues after Government recommends people stay away

Source:  1 NEWS

Auckland is closing several of its city venues, following a recommendation from the Government for people to stay away from the CBD if they can.

Source: 1 NEWS

It comes after a person tested positive for Covid-19 in the community. The woman lives and works in the CBD and her source of her infection hasn't been identified.

Auckland Council has confirmed it's closing its three offices at Albert St, Graham St and Bledisloe House tomorrow, after the Government's advice for people to avoid the city centre.

It's also temporarily closing the Auckland Central City Library, Auckland Town Hall and Tepid Baths, as well as the Waitematā Local Board office.

Uber, Starbucks, Smith & Caughey's: Officials reveal where new Covid-19 community case visited

The Ellen Melville Centre will be used as a community testing centre for Covid-19.

Other Auckland Council venues outside the central city, including community centres in Parnell, Ponsonby and Freeman's Bay, will remain open.

A person infected with Covid-19 worked in High St and visited a number of locations in the city. Source: 1 NEWS

The Government has asked people who usually work in downtown Auckland to work from home tomorrow if they can, or wear masks if they can't.

Anyone with Covid-19 symptoms is asked to stay home and isolate, as well as calling Healthline to arrange a test.

New Zealand
Auckland
Coronavirus Pandemic
