Auckland shooting victim named as police appeal for sightings of vehicle

The man shot dead in the Auckland suburb of St Johns before being found by police in Grafton has been named.

Whangārei man Clifford Umuhuri, 47, was found dead by police at an address on Parkfield Terrace, Grafton just after 6am on Monday.

Police say they believe Mr Umuhuri was involved in a shooting in St Johns earlier that morning.

Today Detective Inspector Lloyd Schmid says police are following "a number of lines of inquiry" into the incident and CCTV footage from the Auckland wider area being looked at.

A car of interest has been linked by police to the homicide and is described as a silver four-door sedan believed to have been seen in St Johns and Glenn Innes in the early hours of Monday morning.

This is the second vehicle of interest to be linked to the shooting as Detective Inspector Schmid identified earlier that the deceased had been seen in a dark coloured car with three others in the early hours of Monday morning.

"It appears they met up with another vehicle in St Johns Road, where an altercation occurred. During this altercation a number of shots were discharged," Mr Schmid previously stated.

The dark colour Mazda then stopped on Parkfield Terrace where Mr Umuhuri later died.

