Auckland shivers through coldest day of the year so far

A freezing start to the day has seen Auckland record its coldest temperatures of the year so far, according to MetService.

Some parts of the city dropped below 0C overnight, with residents waking to frost on their cars and streets.

MetService says Auckland reached its coldest temperatures at around 7am. It dropped to 2.8C in the city centre and Manukau, and 0.2C in Waitākere.

The last time it was this cold was in June 2018, MetService says.

As of 8am, the city centre had warmed up to a measly 3.7C. MetService recommends residents wear three to four layers of clothing.

The rest of the day is expected to be mostly fine, with a high of 13C and southwesterly breezes.

