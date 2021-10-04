Auckland shifting to Level 2 'too risky' as Delta spreads - immunologist

One of New Zealand's leading immunologists, Professor Graham Le Gros, says it's just too risky for Auckland to drop alert levels after news that the Delta Covid-19 variant has begun spreading into the Waikato.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is set to announce Cabinet's decision this afternoon based on advice from the Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield on whether it is safe to shift to Level 2.

It comes after two people in different parts of Waikato, one in Raglan and the other in Hamilton, tested positive for the virus over the weekend.

While the cases are close contacts of each other, Bloomfield said on Sunday, there isn't a clear link to the Auckland outbreak at this stage.

On Friday an Auckland-based truck driver also tested positive for the virus after travelling to Palmerston North for work.

Vaccine Alliance Director Professor Graham Le Gros told Breakfast the new Waikato Covid-19 cases show signs the Delta variant outbreak "is getting away a bit."

"I'm afraid it really doesn't look good for the future. We'll probably have to stay in lockdown for a wee bit longer because we just don't know what's going on.

"Until we get vaccination rates up, it would be too risky to let the whole thing blow open."

As Auckland's vaccination rates hover around 84 per cent, Le Gros noted that there is still high rates of unvaccinated people that could leave those most vulnerable at risk.

He said that for some people they may just feel a bit scared about getting jabbed or worry they won't have time outside of work hours to get vaccinated.

"It's not good enough, I think as a population we need to just go out there and try to reach those hard to reach people," Le Gros stressed.

"People are just really, really busy with their lives and I just hope they don't go, 'I haven't got time'."

He added that the Government's goal of 90 per cent of New Zealanders being fully vaccinated in order to safely control the outbreak without lockdowns may have been a bit too optimistic.

"I think 90 [per cent] was a pretty hard call, I'd go 85 [per cent]. It's going to be risky but everything is going to be risky.

"I just think what people are taking in the time to get vaccinated is still too low unfortunately."

Le Gros added that it may take more high profile people contracting Covid-19 or being considered a contact of a case - like broadcaster Hilary Barry was earlier in the Delta outbreak - to prompt those hesitant to get the jab.

"This is the time; grow up, go and get your jab and it won't hurt - I promise."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will announce Cabinet's decision about Auckland's alert level this afternoon at 4pm.