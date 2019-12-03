Auckland set for more commuter chaos as bus driver pay dispute rolls on

Around 70,000 trips a day could be affected as limited bus services in Auckland continue, following drivers’ non-fare collection action against NZ Bus.

Bus in Auckland (file picture). Source: istock.com

Auckland Transport said in a statement the industrial action followed First Union and Tramways Union’s rejection of a pay offer from NZ Bus.

“NZ Bus operates some of the busiest routes along Dominion, Sandringham, Mt Eden and Manukau Roads, as well as other routes across the wider Auckland region and the LINK services,” AT said.

The action meant some services were cancelled and some drivers were not collecting fares through AT HOP cards last week.

First Union has indicated strike action could continue until December 24 unless mediation is successful.

AT said it relied on its providers to employ bus drivers and collect fares on their behalf.

It said it would normally bear costs of changes in fare revenue and passenger demand, “but not when employees are carrying out industrial action and not collecting any fares, which falls on the bus company as the employer of drivers”.

It said it understands NZ Bus suspended drivers who weren’t collecting fares and suspended services because it was unable to pay drivers as a result.

NZ Bus operates 30 to 35 per cent of Auckland’s bus services.

NZ Bus Chief Commercial Officer Scott Thorne told 1 NEWS they have "mediation planned for tomorrow with the unions and are strongly encouraging them to come back to the table and to lift the non-fare collection action."

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says he is "disappointed" the unions and NZ Bus have not been able to reach an agreement and the council is not directly involved in the negotiations.

First Union says suspended bus drivers will be holding a protest outside Auckland Transport from 8:30am tomorrow morning.

AT advises commuters to check its website, social media outlets or the AT Mobile app for real-time updates.

It also advises commuters to plan their journeys ahead of time.

First Union represents more than 120 Go Bus employees in Auckland.

Details of cancellations can be found below and on the AT website.

Impacted routes

CityLink, InnerLink, OuterLink, TāmakiLink, 14T, 14W, 18, 20, 22A, 22N, 22R, 24B, 24R, 24W, 25B, 25L, 27T, 27W, 27H, 30, 68, 75, 82, 101, 105, 106, 110, 122, 125, 125X, 128, 129, 162, 252, 253, 221X, 223X, 243X, 248X, 295, 321, 650, 670, 751, 755, 762, 774, 775, 781, 801, 802, 806, 807, 814, 842, 843, 871, 923, and 924.

This includes school buses operated by NZ Bus. Bus services run by other operators are not affected and train and ferry services will run as normal.

Limited bus services will be available for key routes

Dominion Road, Route 25

From Mt Roskill Shops:

First bus 6.30am approximately every 15 minutes until 10.00am.

From 10.00am approximately every 30 minutes until 4.00pm

From 4.00pm approximately every 15 minutes until last bus 6.15pm

From Civic Centre, Route 25

First bus 7.15am approximately every 15 minutes until 8.45am

From 8.45am approximately every 30 minutes until 3.45pm

From 3.45pm approximately every 15 minutes until last bus 7.00pm

Mt Eden Road, Route 27

From Three Kings

First bus 6.30am approximately every 15 minutes until 10.00am.

From 10.00am approximately every 30 minutes until 4.00pm

From 4.00pm approximately every 15 minutes until last bus 6.15pm