Auckland sections running low - many keeping their land in the bank

Jessica Mutch 

1 NEWS Reporter

New figures show that Auckland has just 10,000 sections available to build on, and people are being advised that if they want to build, it may need to be up, not out.

A property website says the shortage of land means people are going to have to build up rather than out.
Jeremy O'Hanlon of homes.co.nz says the section numbers could be considered a shortage, and that those 10,000 sections are now worth about $8 billion - about $800,000 on average.

"So land travels up in value as much as it does putting a property on, if you've ever tried to subdivide a house or get into development, it's a painful process," Mr O'Hanlon said.

"A lot of people may have just inherited land or are sitting on it without the motivation to go through the hoops needed."

Leroy Beckett of Generation Zero says it's unfair that people are not willing to release their land when so many people are in need of a home.

"For people who are just land banking just for making money off it when it can be homes, that's just immoral and we need to do something about it," he says.

Building and Construction Minister Nick Smith says 10,000 new homes are being build per year in Auckland - 40 per cent are apartments or townhouse, which means multiple homes on one section.

"The best way ... to stop people accumulating land for land banking services is to oversupply the market with sections so they can not ask for an artificial premium and a profit for that," Dr Smith said.

The minister says the problem of land banking is being worked on by pressuring the council to free up land through the Unitary Plan.

