Auckland scrap yard fire that prompted toxic smoke warnings extinguished, one day later

The large scrap car yard fire that burned in Papakura, South Auckland yesterday has been extinguished, according to fire crews.

A fire was reported to Fire and Emergency New Zealand just after 8am yesterday at Global Metal Solutions on Hunua Road.

FENZ said this morning two fire crews remained at the site overnight to monitor any hotpots. The fire is now out, and crews have since left.

They are expected to return to the site later today as they finish packing up.