Auckland scientists looking to create medicinal apple variety

An Auckland research programme is looking to genetically enhance apples which could do even more towards keeping the doctor away.

Scientists at Plant and Food Research are trying to create fruit which could help prevent obesity, and also keep type-2 diabetes at bay.

Andrew Dare, a scientist at the company, says a compound called phloridzin (pronounced fluh-rid-zin) is found naturally in apples, and it was found to reduce the risk of diabetes.

However, in natural concentrations, there are only a few milligrams of the compound in a fruit - the company is working to increase that tenfold.

Hybrid trees are being grown in a sealed glasshouse to ensure diseases and genetic material can not enter or leave the environment.

Scientist Richard Espley says much of the goodness of apples may also be getting removed.

"It's nearly all in the skin," he says.

"If we could get it through the apple or pear or whatever, it would be a really cool fruit."

Naturally, the taste of the fruit will be important as well, otherwise people will not want to eat it, regardless of the benefits," Mr Espley says.

"It's always got to have the right texture and be crisp and juicy ... that's what people expect from an apple.