Auckland schoolgirl's beautiful song a rallying cry for unity - 'We are more than just the colour of our skin'

An Auckland teenager has written and performed a beautiful song with an anti-racism message.

Baradene teenager Ianetta Solomon-Brown with her song 'Let The' in the final of Seven Sharp's series for Music Month.
Source: Seven Sharp

Ianetta Soloman-Brown performed her song called Let The on TVNZ's Seven Sharp programme as part of the programme's Music Month series.

Lyrics to the song include: "Stop the fighting ... we are more than just the colour of our skin, shouldn't be defined by where we're at or where we've been.

Ianetta, a student at Auckland's Baradene College of the Sacred Heart told Seven Sharp she wanted to "shine a light" on the issue of racism.

"I think there's the racism voice and that definitely wasn't my voice," she says.

"I felt like it was my job to shine a light on it for people whose voice about it is silenced."

