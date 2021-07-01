Auckland schoolgirl wowing artworld with hyper-realistic drawings

A young artist is making waves on social media for artwork so realistic, people are questioning whether she did it - and she's just 12 years old.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Auckland schoolgirl Isabella Brazhnikova started out young, drawing sea wildlife as a four-year-old.

“I want to show people how beautiful wildlife is and that it’s really unique, and we have to protect and love it,” she said.

The style is called hyper-realism, where art looks better than a photo.

Isabella Brazhnikova, 12, showcasing some of her art. Source: Seven Sharp

Her work is so realistic, people don’t believe she created them - so to prove it, she’s taken to TikTok and Instagram to showcase her art.

She’s since clocked over 350,000 followers and millions of views.