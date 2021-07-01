TODAY |

Auckland schoolgirl wowing artworld with hyper-realistic drawings

Source:  1 NEWS

A young artist is making waves on social media for artwork so realistic, people are questioning whether she did it - and she's just 12 years old.

Isabella Brazhnikova was already sketching deep sea wildlife at the age of four. Source: Seven Sharp

Auckland schoolgirl Isabella Brazhnikova started out young, drawing sea wildlife as a four-year-old.

“I want to show people how beautiful wildlife is and that it’s really unique, and we have to protect and love it,” she said.

The style is called hyper-realism, where art looks better than a photo.

Isabella Brazhnikova, 12, showcasing some of her art. Source: Seven Sharp

Her work is so realistic, people don’t believe she created them - so to prove it, she’s taken to TikTok and Instagram to showcase her art.

She’s since clocked over 350,000 followers and millions of views.

Seven Sharp went along to look at her work in the video above.

New Zealand
Arts and Culture
