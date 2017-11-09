Auckland school urging parents to ban kids from using social media

An Auckland school has called on parents to ban their kids from using social media at home.

Source: 1 NEWS

Kingsland's Kowhai Intermediate already uses filter software to stop students accessing Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat at school and also requires them to switch their phones off each day when entering its grounds.

Now, it wants parents to help with the ban, saying in a school newsletter it was a response to a number of "social media incidents", NZME reported on Saturday.

"These incidents have occurred outside of school hours on private social media accounts that we have no rights or responsibility for," the newsletter reportedly said.

"When things do go wrong, we often find that parents contact the school with the expectation that we can and will sort the problem out.

"This is a legal and ethical minefield that would require full, unfettered access to all the social media accounts and devices involved to be fair and just in establishing a true and accurate record of what has occurred."

Students attending Kowhai Intermediate are typically aged 10-13-years-old and complete years 7-8 of their schooling.