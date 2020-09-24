Auckland school teacher sentenced to three years in prison for abusing students

A former Auckland school teacher who was found guilty of abusing six teenage boys has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Benjamin Swann Source: RNZ/Dan Cook

Benjamin Swann, 56, was sentenced at the High Court in Auckland this morning by Justice Moore.

Justice Moore told Swann the evidence against him was strong, and he had abused the students' trust as their teacher and role model.

Swan pleaded not guilty to 10 charges of doing an indecent act on a young person.

He denies abusing six teenage boys who have each given evidence against him during a retrial.