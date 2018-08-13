Auckland school launches teacher aide pay equity bid

National Party leader Simon Bridges says abolishing Māori electoral seats would cause "an incredibly divisive debate" that "wouldn't be worth the trouble".
It comes after the ACT Party called for the abolition of the seats.
"Formally speaking [National's] position has been over time they should go on principal. The reality is that would be an incredibly divisive debate, and we wouldn't do that before we felt that Māoridom had moved on," Mr Bridges said on TVNZ1's Q+A last night.
He said National had a "nuance position on what is actually is a pretty chunky complex issue, where frankly the division that would be caused... wouldn't be worth the trouble".
When asked by host Q+A host Corin Dann who should make the decision on whether to keep the Māori seats, Mr Bridges said it should be a "deeply consultative process with Māori".
He described the seats as "constitutionally incredibly significant", and thought if there were to be any changes it would need to go through a referendum process.
An elderly man has been seriously assaulted at his Christchurch home last night.
Police say the incident occurred after the 70-year-old went to the back door of his home on Bamford St after being alerted to a disturbance at around 7pm.
They say a masked suspect, dressed in dark clothing, proceeded to gab the man and repeatedly hit him on the head with a sharp object before leaving the scene.
The man was transported to Christchurch Hospital but has since been discharged.
Anyone with information on the assault has been advised to contact police on (03) 363 7400 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.