Auckland school bus driver tests positive for Covid-19

Source:  1 NEWS

A school bus driver at Auckland's Royal Oak Intermediate has been confirmed as one of the latest positive Covid-19 cases.

A bus driver at Royal Oak Intermediate has tested positive for Covid-19. Source: Royal Oak Intermediate

In a statement, principal Tony Coughlan and board of trustees chair Dr Andrea Green said the driver of Bus 003 was positive for the virus while driving students home from school on August 13, 16 and 17. 

"We are currently working to identify the students who were on the bus in question," the statement said.

"These students are considered close contacts, and will be required to follow Ministry of Health guidelines for getting tested and self-isolating.

LIVE: Another supermarket closes as Covid outbreak grows

"Our thoughts are with those affected by this, and we are offering support to all staff, students, whānau and members of our community."

The school bus routes and times were earlier listed as locations of interest on the Ministry of Health's website.

Royal Oak Intermediate School has approximately 475 students.
 

