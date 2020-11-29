Auckland Santa parade draws tens of thousands as it enters 87th year

Nothing stood in the way of Santa holding his annual Christmas parade in New Zealand’s biggest city today, not a pandemic, nor grey and drizzling Auckland November weather.



Your playlist will load after this ad

But in its 87th year, the Auckland Santa Parade was defying the odds, by even getting across the start line.

“We are Covid free at the moment but we don't know what tomorrow brings,” said Auckland Mayor, Phil Goff.

But today was a time of joy, as long as people scanned in of course, with many in the crowd observed the wearing of masks.