Auckland Santa parade draws tens of thousands as it enters 87th year

Source:  1 NEWS

Nothing stood in the way of Santa holding his annual Christmas parade in New Zealand’s biggest city today, not a pandemic, nor grey and drizzling Auckland November weather.

Despite this year’s pandemic and even some bad weather, kids still got to line up to see the big man in red. Source: 1 NEWS

But in its 87th year, the Auckland Santa Parade was defying the odds, by even getting across the start line.

“We are Covid free at the moment but we don't know what tomorrow brings,” said Auckland Mayor, Phil Goff.

But today was a time of joy, as long as people scanned in of course, with many in the crowd observed the wearing of masks.

From Mickey and Minnie, to dancers and dinosaurs, Peppa Pig flew in from Canada to wow the crowds as tens of thousands of people made the most of being able to take part in an iconic annual event.

 

New Zealand
Auckland
