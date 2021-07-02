Auckland sailor found guilty of three sexual assault charges

A military panel has found an Auckland sailor guilty of three sex attacks.

The court martial at Devonport Naval Base heard from three female colleagues who said the sailor assaulted them. Source: rnz.co.nz

The 27-year-old, who has interim name suppression, had denied sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection and two charges of indecent assault.

The prosecution say the offences happened while the able rate was on a tour of duty in the Canadian city of Victoria last year.

His court martial, at Devonport Naval Base, has heard from three female colleagues who say he assaulted them in an apartment or taxi after they had been drinking.