Auckland’s Tamaki Drive submerged with water as king tide hits

Water can be seen completely covering the road alongside Auckland’s Waitemata Harbour.
Source: Auckland Transport

00:15
1
Tamaki Drive is shut to motorists but that didn’t stop others braving the king tide, with mixed results.

LIVE: Chaos on West Coast, town of Greymouth completely closed to public, as 'major storm' surges towards South Island

00:07
2
Raw video: Here's the reason Auckland's Tamaki Drive was closed today - now MetService says heavy rain has just arrived

00:15
3
Raw: Man wiped off bicycle trying to negotiate Tamaki Drive waves, flooding

00:14
4
The All Blacks coach says the Warriors captain would be "a good player" in rugby union.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck's agent denies code-swapping report

00:29
5
Large swell are inundating Rocks Road, catching motorists out.

Raw video: Car pounded by huge wave as vehicles traverse dangerous, flooded Nelson road

00:35
The footage of the rare celestial event was captured just outside Auckland Airport early this morning.

Watch: Super-blood moon eclipse hypnotises lucky Kiwi stargazers who witnessed the rare event

Cloud cover spoiled the super-blood-moon eclipse early this morning, but it was spectacular for those who saw it.

00:15
1 NEWS has the latest weather developments around the country.


00:51
The Bill was announced yesterday, now the PM is striving to get 100,000 children out of poverty in 10 years.

Prime Minister's first 100 days speech: 'No one has made that kind of dent into child poverty... but we want to and we will'

There were jokes, a comparison to Trump's speech, and just one mention of Morrinsville.


01:15
The family are struggling to afford the $1100 a month it costs for Grace's Sativex medication.

'It has to change' – mum of daughter with incurable brain disease gives heartfelt plea ahead of medicinal cannabis debate

The family are struggling to afford the $1100 a month it costs for Grace's Sativex medication.

01:59
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Scorching temperatures continue with ‘tropical troublemaker’ set to barrel through the West Coast

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.


 
