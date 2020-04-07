Auckland’s massive Spark Arena turned into food distribution centre for those who need help

With no concerts in the foreseeable future, Auckland's major indoor venue - Spark Arena - is being used to help those in need.

Auckland Council has set up a food distribution programme for those who are suffering hardship, due to Covid-19.

It is seeing food parcels sent to those who have contacted its welfare team.

As part of the process, food is being sent to Spark Arena where it is being packaged.

Managing director Stuart Clumpas said using the facility like this was a good way to help Aucklanders in need, as well as provide work for his staff who were staring at an empty event schedule.

Many of them only got paid when shows were playing.

Yesterday, the first day of operation, they put out about 1000 boxes, and Mr Clumpas said they were likely to total 1500 today.

With seats pulled back, the space was around 100m by 30m.

It is part of the emergency plan for earthquakes, and with arenas around the world being used as hospitals, among other things, Mr Clumpas knew they could assist in some way.

"We're really pleased to be part of helping," he said.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff expected once they got into the swing of things, they expected to provide around 500 food packages of non-perishable goods a day.

Countdown supplied the food and NZ Couriers delivered it, with Government help.

Mr Goff said the cost would not be "insubstantial", but was crucial spending to make sure people got through the crisis.

