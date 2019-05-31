Auckland’s Gull Kaukapakapa culls cigarettes for the sake of community health

A petrol station in the rural village of Kaukapakapa in Auckland’s north west has taken a stand against cigarettes, selling all the things service stations do, bar the ciggies and tobacco.

Owner Brett Peachey says withdrawing nicotine from the shop will "hit the bottom line".

But, he says, "It’s something we’re prepared to do for the health and wellbeing of the community and it also makes it a lot safer for our staff. There won’t be any ram raids or reason to rob us."

He said local reaction has been "really good."

"Everybody’s been really good, they’re happy and anyone who wants to asks for a cigarette we give them a chocolate fish so they walk out of the shop smiling," he says.

"We’ve had no aggro at all so far."

"Once we explain it’s a smoke-free site they seem to understand and are quite happy," he says.