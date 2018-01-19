Auckland rush hour mayhem: Pile-up blocks two lanes of Southern Motorway, separate crash in other direction

A six-vehicle crash is still blocking two southbound lanes of Auckland's Southern Motorway after the Penrose overbridge at rush hour.

The crash was reported about 3.45pm and NZTA said the motorway was still congested southbound from the CBD to Penrose 45 minutes later.

The two right lanes, of three, are blocked at the scene of the crash.

NZTA is asking drivers to avoid the route, saying vehicle recovery may take some time.

The agency has asked motorists to consider using SH16/20 via the Waterview Tunnel to go south.

Northbound is also congested from Princes St to Penrose due to rubbernecking, NZTA said.

Fire and Emergency says a fire crew is helping police at the scene.

No major injuries have been reported.

And another crash is part-blocking the Southern Motorway's right lane northbound at Market Rd, north of the scene of the Penrose crash.