Auckland runner setting off on crazy 48-hour run around the city

Forget Around the Bays, Shaun Collins is setting off an odyssey around the City of Sails this weekend.

Your playlist will load after this ad

He’s set to run around the residential perimeter of Auckland doing 328km in 48 hours.

He says he’s doing the run “just because”.

“Last year I ran all of the volcanoes in Auckland...57 so I plotted a route between them all and ran up the volcanoes and along to the next one,” Mr Collins said.

“During that time in the middle of the night I thought what's going to be my next mission and that's when I thought of this."

Known as the Running Beast, Mr Collins says more than 80 per cent of it is in his head, rather than physical.

"Your brain telling your body to keep going, keep going, keep going,” he said.

He says his body relishes such lengthy runs and it just keeps on going.

Mr Collins writes himself a contract to ensure he finishes each run, and his wife Madeleine says he owes her a lot of date nights if he doesn't stick to it.